Why first-time homebuyers are 'very optimistic' for 2024

After a tumultuous 2023, Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale joins Yahoo Finance Live to evaluate the housing market outlook for prospective buyers in 2024 amid lowering rates.

Per a Realtor.com survey, 61% of first-time home shoppers feel "very optimistic" about purchasing in 2024, with 95% confident they can own eventually despite affordability challenges. Hale notes mortgage rate volatility creates difficulty planning, but advises buyers to "rate-proof" budgets accounting for rate/price changes. While climbing rates stifled demand last year, she says the recent downtrend is "fueling optimism" around renewed accessibility.

