Why full adoption of renewable energy could still be far off

3
Brad Smith and Eyek Ntekim

U.S. gasoline use is expected to fall in the coming years while domestic oil production rose to an all-time high under the Biden administration's renewable energy push.

Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman weighs in on the impact of renewable energy on the energy sector and what the full transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy will look like, especially in developing countries.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

