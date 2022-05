Reuters

SAO PAULO/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -With COVID-19 lockdowns normalising home delivery of everything from fast food to aspirin, brewers are tapping into a lucrative new sales format - delivering cold beer on demand to consumers still gathering at home with friends even as bars reopen. For Brazilian Rafael Mazaia, it is cheaper to order beers for delivery to his home than to drive to the supermarket to pick up a pack and risk them being tepid when he returns. The world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev saw orders at its cold beer service Ze Delivery, launched in its second-largest market Brazil in 2016, explode during the pandemic from 1.5 million in 2019 to 62 million last year.