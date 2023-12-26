Why gas prices could play a role in the. 2024 election

US consumers have seen lower gas prices at the pump, despite rising tensions in the Middle East. Another potential curveball could for oil and gasoline prices could be the 2024 elections. OPIS Global Head of Energy Analysis Tom Kloza,joins Yahoo Finance to give insight into the ongoing situations abroad, as well as how the current and future administrations could affect oil production domestically.

Kloza comments: "The White House, whether you want to criticize them or not, they're laser focused on gasoline prices. I think they're gonna be laser focused on gasoline prices in battleground states, places like Arizona, maybe Colorado, Nevada, or whatever. The problem is you're going to see higher prices this year: Arizona, California, and the Pacific Northwest, and maybe a few Rocky Mountain states. So it's going to be a problem all year."

