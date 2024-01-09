Why global economic growth will fall for 3rd year in a row

The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report stated global growth is expected to decrease this year to 2.4%, down from an estimated 2.6% last year. This would be the third-straight year of slowing global economic growth.

World Bank Group Deputy Chief Economist Ayhan Kose sits down with Yahoo Finance Reporter Jennifer Schonberger to discuss what's driving global economic slowdowns.

"We used to focus on financial stress because of high interest rates. Now, given the war, Russian invasion of Ukraine, and then now the conflict in the Middle East and the other geopolitical tensions associated with trade fragmentation, the fragmentation of investment networks, we are focusing on geopolitical tensions," Kose touches on some of the biggest influences for slowing growth. "In the context of escalation of conflicts in the Middle East or Eastern Europe, obviously, we worry about the possible increase in energy prices and the impacts on inflation. First, headline inflation and true second-round effects core inflation, as well."

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino.