Why Goldman Sachs is seeing its 'cleanest quarter in a while'

As banks post their first quarter reports, Barclays Senior Equity Analyst Jason Goldberg joins Market Domination to share his call on Goldman Sachs' (GS) first quarter report — its "cleanest in a while."

Goldberg explains that Goldman Sachs' improvements come as the company has "narrowed its ambitions" in the consumer space. Between 2001 and 2002, Goldberg says, the firm built out a mass-market consumer franchise with lending and wealth management units. Goldman Sachs spent the last year "downsizing," Goldberg adds, having sold off its GreenSky consumer lending platform and its personal financial management unit.

In its first quarter report, Goldman Sachs no longer had "nagging charges" and had the opportunity to "reshift" its balance sheets and build capital, Golberg says. The company also benefitted from a pickup in investment banking activity in the first quarter of 2024, "albeit still below historical levels, but much improved," Goldberg adds.

Goldberg adds that it's "hard to fault management" for attempting growth strategies on the consumer end. He credits the company's leadership for "cutting its losses" and returning the franchise to its core strengths: investment banking and trading.

This article was written by Gabriel Roy.