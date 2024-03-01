Why the Great Wealth Transfer is a boon to US women

Women are poised for a massive payday as the Great Wealth Transfer will see $84 trillion to $129 trillion passed from Baby Boomers to younger generations. Ellevest CEO Sallie Krawcheck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why women will feel the greatest impact.

Krawcheck notes women, on average, outlive male partners, meaning wealth will generally transfer "from him to her." With this shift, she expects women to control more than half the wealth in the US. The "feminization" of wealth will also provoke more charitable giving and values-based investing, Krawcheck says.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith