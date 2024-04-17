Why the housing inventory crunch may not see near-term relief

US new home construction data revealed a decline in March, further tightening the already strained housing inventory. This development adds to the ongoing challenges faced by both homebuyers and sellers as they navigate the current market dynamics.

High interest rates have made it increasingly difficult for prospective homebuyers to afford the purchase of a new property. Similarly, homeowners looking to sell are finding it challenging to time their transactions, as the elevated borrowing costs and mortgage rates discourage potential buyers from entering the market.

