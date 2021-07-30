Why inflation might prove to be more ‘durable’ than transitory
Ellen Hazen, Portfolio Manager at F.L.Putnam, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest economic data and inflation concerns.
Ellen Hazen, Portfolio Manager at F.L.Putnam, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest economic data and inflation concerns.
What happened Shares of continuous glucose monitor (CGM) maker Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM) are up more than 9% this morning after reporting sales and earnings that beat analyst estimates. Management also increased its full-year guidance for both metrics.
Pity the shareholders of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) -- they just can't catch a break. Skyworks, which was expected to earn $2.14 per share on $1.1 billion in third-quarter sales, last night reported EPS of $2.15 on sales of $1.12 billion. It was a small beat, but it was a beat -- yet Skyworks stock was still down 8.6% at noon today.
Xilinx will substantially boost AMD's profile in the chip space and make it even more profitable.
The company behind the popular business collaboration platform Jira delivered another strong earnings surprise in the fourth quarter.
Shares of Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) were sharply lower on Friday, slumping as much as 15.7%. For the second quarter, analysts had expected Upwork to lose $0.09 per share on revenue of $120.24 million. Instead, Upwork reported a wider loss of $0.13 on revenue of $124.2 million.
What happened Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell 6.2% on Thursday, following the release of the digital payment giant's second-quarter results. So what PayPal's net revenue jumped 19% year over year to $6.
U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded lower in early trading on Friday on a Reuters report that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stopped processing registrations of U.S. initial public offerings (IPOs) and other sales of securities by Chinese companies.
Amazon's stock is getting hit after its latest earnings report. Here are three quick reasons why.
In this article, we discuss the 10 best electric utility stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Electric Utility Stocks to Buy Now. The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic created problems for many industries from the sharp decline in demand […]
Amazon posted its third $100 billion quarter in a row. Loop Capital Managing Director Anthony Chukumba joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.
Ali Mogharabi, Morningstar Analyst joined Yahoo Finance to break down the key takeaways from Pinterest quarterly earnings and how a loss of users has impacted the company.
In Q2, Novocure took in $133.5 million in revenue, 15% higher than in the same quarter last year. Unfortunately, prognosticators tracking Novocure stock were modeling nearly $141.9 million in revenue and a per-share net profit of $0.01. Greater China was a particularly lively market for Novocure, even though it remains relatively small.
In this article, we discuss the 15 best high volume stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Volume Stocks to Buy Now. In May this year, the chief of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler appeared […]
With its rapidly produced and highly effective coronavirus vaccine, it's no surprise that Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is one of the most-discussed stocks of the year. Right now, Moderna's market capitalization is about $137 billion. Moderna's trailing revenue is $2.73 billion, but it already has signed advance purchase agreements that should total $19.2 billion before the end of 2021.
Tilray shareholders are on cloud nine after the company announced unexpectedly positive results. Tilray delivered a big surprise with its first quarterly update after merging with Aphria -- a profit. Tilray posted adjusted EBITDA of $12.3 million in Q4, up 285% year over year.
The stock market gave back some of its recent gains on Friday, as high-profile earnings reports weighed on parts of the market. In particular, declines for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were worse than most other stock indexes, with the Nasdaq down more than 0.6% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. Many investors were displeased with a downbeat outlook from e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), whose shares fell precipitously.
With us today are Mr. Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Luciano Siani Pires, Executive Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations; Mr. Marcello Spinelli, Executive Vice President, Iron Ore; Mr. Mark Travers, Executive Vice President, Base Metals; Mr. Carlos Medeiros, Executive Vice President, Safety and Operational Excellence; and Mr. Alexandre D'Ambrosio, Executive Vice President, Legal and Tech. First, Mr. Eduardo Bartolomeo will proceed to the presentation on Vale's second quarter 2021 performance.
Canadian marijuana company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is a much safer investment than it was at the start of the year. Initially, Sundial invested CA$188 million, and it has since increased that to CA$538 million.
Exxon and Chevron reported strong Q2 earnings but struck contrasting tones on returning more capital the shareholders.
Downgrades and lowered price targets showered image-sharing platform Pinterest after second-quarter results. A drop in monthly active users sent bulls running for the exits.