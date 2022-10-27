Why Invisalign maker Align stock is plunging today

Motley Fool

Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) tumbled by more than 55% this year, but that hasn't led Wall Street analysts who follow the stock to walk back their year-ahead price estimates or change their recommendations -- and for them, it's still a buy. In fact, compared to its current price (near $2.50), the average price target of analysts is $11, which would imply a massive run-up over the coming months. Bionano Genomics makes a device called the Saphyr, which biomedical laboratories use to analyze chromosomes.