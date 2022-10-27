Why Invisalign maker Align stock is plunging today
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Align earnings and the company's stock performance since the pandemic.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the outlook for Meta’s fourth-quarter earnings.
Mark Zuckerberg's plan to dominate the metaverse is turning into a nightmare for everyone. And it's costing real money.
Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) tumbled by more than 55% this year, but that hasn't led Wall Street analysts who follow the stock to walk back their year-ahead price estimates or change their recommendations -- and for them, it's still a buy. In fact, compared to its current price (near $2.50), the average price target of analysts is $11, which would imply a massive run-up over the coming months. Bionano Genomics makes a device called the Saphyr, which biomedical laboratories use to analyze chromosomes.
In this article, we discuss the 10 best crude oil stocks to buy today. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Crude Oil Stocks To Buy Today. The energy industry rebounded sharply in 2022 from the low recorded during the pandemic. According to U.S. Energy Information […]
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.11% and 0.10%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Does the October share price for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ( NASDAQ:VRTX ) reflect what it's really worth...
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.17% and 1.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
BioMarin (BMRN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 21.62% and 1.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. plunged as much as 25% Thursday morning after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg asked investors for patience with the social-media giant’s swelling investments in unproven bets at an already-challenging time for digital-advertising companies.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAdidas Cuts Ties Wi
Where is the belt tightening at the struggling Meta?
In this video, I will be going over Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) third-quarter earnings report and will explain the good, the bad, and what to look out for in the coming quarters. Management sees 2022 as a transition year.
In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best fuel stocks to buy now. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Fuel Stocks to Buy Now. The energy sector, dominated by non-renewable energy or fossil fuels, runs the engine […]
Now is the time for investors to load up on dividend stocks. Not only could the stocks on this list deliver profits from their share prices, but they can also provide solid dividend income for the foreseeable future. Shares of Novartis (NYSE: NVS), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) are all down this year.
Today's video focuses on how Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) could benefit from Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) huge push into artificial intelligence. Many might believe that Nvidia only has one solution for the data center market, but this video will show various solutions Nvidia provides.
The board of Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.2775 per share on the...
Alphabet Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.4x might make it look like a sell right now...
The veteran tech giant completed a transformation of its business last year, and is now on a path of revenue growth.
The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company...
Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are performing in early trading.
Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.