U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,602.83
    -67.08 (-1.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,747.31
    -291.41 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,403.42
    -245.73 (-2.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,695.16
    -33.25 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.06
    -3.05 (-3.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.20
    -28.80 (-1.72%)
     

  • Silver

    18.07
    -0.85 (-4.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9731
    -0.0051 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1186
    -0.0145 (-1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6850
    +1.5030 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,297.85
    +371.48 (+1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.90
    -11.28 (-2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Why labor hoarding could keep layoffs from spiking

Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita taking a closer look at the labor market in today's chart of the day.

Recommended Stories