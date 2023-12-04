Why the labor market is at a 'critical juncture': Economist

Deutsche Bank has predicted a soft landing for the U.S. economy in 2024, with the unemployment rate reaching 4.5%. The Federal Reserve has been able to lean on a resilient labor market amid multiple economic headwinds but, can it last? Matthew Luzzetti, Deutsche Bank Securities Chief U.S. Economist, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the bank's predictions and how they relate to the current state of the labor market.

"The labor market from my perspective is in this really critical juncture," says Luzzetti. "If it stabilizes near these current levels, than you get a soft landing that everyone is very hopeful about and that the market is increasingly priced. But the second derivative on these moves is pretty negative, and if you continue to get a softening or weakness, then I think the market begins to get concerned about these somewhat worse milder recession-type dynamics."

The Department of Labor will release November's nonfarm payrolls report on Friday at 8:30 am ET.

