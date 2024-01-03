Why M&A deals are so difficult in the current environment

The mergers and acquisitions market was one sector in 2023 that was not as eventful as the rest of the market, squaring off against slowdowns and a tougher regulatory environment. While signs of economic recovery are on the horizon, future M&A activity may still be dampened by looming economic headwinds.

Headline Venture Partner Kamran Ansari joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what M&A activity could look like going forward into 2024.

"As a venture investor, and if you're on the board of one of these companies... you have multiple paths to exit: you can do an IPO, M&A, you could do a recap of a private equity firm," Ansari explains. "At this point, the corporate M&A route is probably one of the least desirable, just because of the fact... it could take forever. There's a lot of risk, lack of predictability and the time and cost, you might be stuck in a process for 12, 18, 24 months and not have it work out."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino.