Why a Montana court ruling should terrify Big Oil

A Montana court ruled that state's leaders did not take into consideration the impact of climate change when approving oil and gas projects. Callaway Climate Insights Founder and Editor-in-Chief David Callaway explains that this could be the first of many cases brought forth in the name of climate change, noting "this is the first time that a state clause guaranteeing a healthy environment was applied to climate change." Callaway explains how both New York and Pennsylvania have similar clauses which may open them up to similar cases in the future.