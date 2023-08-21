U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,383.98
    +14.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,404.83
    -95.83 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,436.24
    +145.46 (+1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,850.34
    -9.09 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.24
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.20
    +5.70 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.60 (+2.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0904
    +0.0030 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3440
    +0.0930 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2758
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.0960
    +0.7160 (+0.49%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,025.79
    -37.29 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    563.81
    -2.90 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,257.82
    -4.61 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,565.64
    +114.88 (+0.37%)
     

Why a Montana court ruling should terrify Big Oil

Julie Hyman and Joseph Santangelo

A Montana court ruled that state's leaders did not take into consideration the impact of climate change when approving oil and gas projects. Callaway Climate Insights Founder and Editor-in-Chief David Callaway explains that this could be the first of many cases brought forth in the name of climate change, noting "this is the first time that a state clause guaranteeing a healthy environment was applied to climate change." Callaway explains how both New York and Pennsylvania have similar clauses which may open them up to similar cases in the future.