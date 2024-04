According to a Pew Research Center report, 62% of individuals 65 and older are still working full-time, compared to just 47% in 1987. Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon joins Wealth! to provide insight into why older adults are still clocking in, and how their presence may benefit companies.

