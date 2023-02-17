Why there is no such thing as a ‘no landing’ scenario
Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss why Wall Street is abuzz with a ‘no landing’ scenario for the economy.
(Bloomberg) -- Applied Materials Inc., the biggest maker of semiconductor-manufacturing equipment, gave a strong sales forecast for the current quarter, benefiting from demand for gear that makes auto and industrial chips.
Jes Staley exchanged more than a thousand emails with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, some of which included photos of young women in seductive poses, according to court documents.
Employers who use chat bots and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to screen job seekers should prepare for new laws geared to prevent bias in the hiring process.mIn April, a New York City law that regulates how companies use AI in hiring is expected to kick in. The Biden Administration and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) also recently published initiatives to make employers responsible for monitoring the tools and any discriminatory practices they might trigger.
Agnico (AEM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5.13% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Add up the market valuation of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), all the cryptos in the world and entrepreneur Jeff Bezos's fortune, and you get to over $3 trillion. But one 80-year-old man has created something bigger than all three of these combined.
XP Inc.A (XP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -67.39% and 14.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Our digital world runs on computer tech, and that tech is only going to become more autonomous and more ubiquitous. And that, in turn, only underscores the ongoing importance of online security. With digital automation growing, it's more important than ever, right now, to start firming up the digital protections. Against this backdrop, Goldman Sachs' Gabriela Borges has turned her eye on the cybersecurity sector.
FEATURE Presidents Day is just around the corner. The federal holiday, which falls on Monday, Feb. 20, in 2023, may come as a breather for investors, who have had to navigate a volatile stock market of late.
The Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman opens up about an investment misstep in remarks at the Daily Journal annual meeting.
(Bloomberg) -- Bao Fan's knack for closing complicated deals and spotting rising tech stars made him one of China's most influential financiers.
Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.
European natural gas prices have tumbled to their lowest level in 17 months, dealing a blow to Vladimir Putin's efforts to fund his war in Ukraine.
If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Betting that the stock price will rise, the legendary investor acquired call options on the online seller of second-hand vehicles.
Most residents in states that distributed some kind of stimulus payments last year don’t have to report them on their federal returns. But some residents in four states do — largely because of how their states designed these payments.
Professional and amateur traders are flocking to risky equity options that some have likened to lottery tickets, dawn by the opportunity to reap massive returns in the span of just a few hours.
(Bloomberg) -- Qatari investors are readying a roughly £5 billion ($6 billion) opening bid for Manchester United Plc, people with knowledge of the matter said, ahead of what's expected to be a fierce bidding war for the English football giant.
(Bloomberg) -- The resignation of YouTube chief Susan Wojcicki after 25 years at Google is another example of an unsettling trend in Silicon Valley: High profile women are heading for the exits.
Only in 1974 — the year of Watergate, OPEC embargoes, gas lines and recession — did the standard, benchmark, middle-of-the-road investment portfolio lose more value than it did in 2022. The so-called “balanced” or “60/40” portfolio, consisting of 60% U.S. large-company stocks and 40% U.S. bonds, lost a staggering 23% of its value last year in real money (meaning when adjusted for inflation). The point about 60/40—the point at least sold to savers by Wall Street — is that the 40% invested in “safe” bonds is supposed to balance out the risks of the 60% invested in stocks.
The former boss of Barclays drank white wine in a hot tub on Jeffrey Epstein’s private Caribbean island while the paedophile financier was under house arrest for child sex offences, a lawsuit has alleged.