Nvidia (NVDA) is dominating the AI chip market, but it may not hold onto that lead for long. Traditional semiconductor rivals like AMD (AMD) and Intel (INTC) are entering the AI space, but so are Big Tech names like Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL). In the latest episode of Next, Yahoo Finance's Senior Tech Editor Dan Howley breaks down what the chips do, how Nvidia took the lead, and what competitors are doing to catch up.