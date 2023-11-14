Why oil may not be a big factor in inflation

The International Energy Agency has boosted its oil demand growth forecasts for 2023 to year's end and 2024. This news comes after the fluctuation in energy prices following rising tensions in Middle Eastern conflicts last month, eventually leading to subsiding gas prices outlined in October's CPI print.

Macquarie Group Global Energy Strategist Vikas Dwivedi sits down with Yahoo Finance to analyze the oil market's reaction to recent Middle East conflicts and the price forecasts for gasoline.

"This market is not as excited about paying for conflict and the potential supply disruptions that come with wars and other types of disruptions, because, over the past several episodes of big breakout issues, supply has not been disrupted," Dwivedi explains, calling OPEC's oil supply to be a risk for inflation, but not "an outsized factor" for inflation.

