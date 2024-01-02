Advertisement
Why oil prices could swing wildly in 2024

1
Nicholas Jacobino and Seana Smith

Oil traders have been closely watching events in the Red Sea, a center for global trade. Despite geopolitical tensions ratcheting up in recent months, oil prices (CL=F, BZ=F) are still trading in the $70s.

Andrew Lipow, President of Lipow Oil Associates, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the current developments with oil prices and taking a look ahead at what could come next.

Lipow gives an estimation as to where oil prices could end up : "I think a year from now we'll be looking at $85 to $87 a barrel, but in between now and then we could see oil prices fall to below $67 a barrel based on Chinese demand and on the other hand, we could see them reach $93-$95 a barrel if there were to be a supply disruption in the middle east."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

