Why some are optimistic about the M&A market in 2024

Social media platform Reddit is set to go public in March, according to Reuters. With a lull in 2023 for dealmaking activity, could there be a pick-up in 2024?

Intrepid CEO Ed Bagdasarian joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the current state of the M&A market and what could be expected in the year ahead. Bagdasarian sees “a lot of optimism" for boosts to M&A deals in 2024, leveling out from declines seen last year.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim.