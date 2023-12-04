Why the S&P 500 can easily get over 5000 points: Strategist

Wall Street analysts have very different outlooks for the S&P 500 (^GSPC) next year, with some firms indicating it will reach 5000 and above while other feel it will stay under 5000. With so much economic uncertainty heading into next year, it's hard to wade through all of the analysis. Lori Calvasina, RBC Capital Markets Head of US Equity Strategy, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss her outlook and help digest some of the data going into her prediction.

Calvasina outlines how she got to her prediction: "The moderation in inflation can push the PE multiple up above 20 times. I see a lot of people who are using 18 times... If you take the math, and I think our model spits out 23 times for the end of next year, take it against our earnings forecast for next year, we actually think, on a bull case scenario, you could get all the way up to 5300 on the S&P and the multiple would be defensible. That is probably... the most interesting conversation I have with clients right now."

