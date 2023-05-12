U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,124.08
    -6.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,300.62
    -8.89 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,284.74
    -43.76 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,740.85
    -3.86 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.09
    -0.78 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    2,015.60
    -4.90 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    -0.29 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0852
    -0.0069 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4630
    +0.0660 (+1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2450
    -0.0064 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7450
    +1.2250 (+0.91%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,732.37
    -265.43 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    584.29
    -0.78 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,754.62
    +24.04 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,388.30
    +261.58 (+0.90%)
     

Why is President Biden's approval rating so low?

7
Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance senior columnist Rick Newman joins Yahoo Finance Live show to discuss how voters view President Biden and the 2024 Presidential Race.