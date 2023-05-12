Why is President Biden's approval rating so low?

AP Finance

As California lawmakers hail the work of a historic panel that has delved into reparations proposals for African Americans for nearly two years, a state senator on the task force is warning Black residents to not assume that large cash payments are on the way. Democratic Sen. Steven Bradford, of Los Angeles, said “anything's possible if the money's there,” but he remains “realistic” that it could be difficult to garner enough support for large payments at a time when lawmakers haven't even debated where the money would come from. “I don’t want to set folks' expectations and hopes up that they’re going to be getting, you know, seven-figure checks,” Bradford said in an interview.