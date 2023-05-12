Why is President Biden's approval rating so low?
Yahoo Finance senior columnist Rick Newman joins Yahoo Finance Live show to discuss how voters view President Biden and the 2024 Presidential Race.
Yahoo Finance senior columnist Rick Newman joins Yahoo Finance Live show to discuss how voters view President Biden and the 2024 Presidential Race.
Negotiations around the U.S. debt ceiling continue to drag on ahead of a looming deadline, as partisan wrangling potentially endangers the safety of the global financial system. From stocks to bonds and beyond, there is little in the financial system that the U.S. debt ceiling doesn’t affect. A lack of a resolution before the June 1 deadline could be catastrophic, likely bringing a stoppage of government benefits to retirees and veterans—and potentially a recession and other woes down the line.
The U.S. Treasury warns that it might exhaust its ability to borrow money as early as June 1 if Congress does not raise the debt ceiling.
Iger escalated the war of words with DeSantis this week, hinting that Disney World might drop plans to invest $17 billion and create 13,000 new jobs.
Since consumers are already feeling gloomy about the economy, the fallout from a debt default could be even worse, according Surveys of Consumers director Joanne Hsu.
(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court upheld California’s new humane-pork law, rejecting an industry challenge in a ruling buttressing the power of states to impose rules that have a broad economic impact on other parts of the country.Most Read from BloombergNBCUniversal’s Yaccarino in Talks to Run Twitter, WSJ SaysKen Griffin’s Hand-Picked Math Prodigy Runs Market-Making EmpireJamie Dimon Says US Needs to 'Finish' the Bank CrisisFlorida’s Money Man Threatens to Cut Ties With Bank of America, Well
The reason for the disparity isn’t entirely clear, but experts have some ideas.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A powerful U.S. business lobby group sued the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday over a new regulation requiring publicly traded companies to disclose more information about share buyback programs. The Chamber of Commerce says the new requirements, which SEC commissioners approved last week in a 3-2 vote, will hurt public companies and their investors. The group accused the SEC of failing to properly weigh the costs and benefits of the plan or to give industry enough time to react to the proposal.
(Bloomberg) -- China’s unpredictable policy making is deterring foreign investment that the country’s cash-strapped cities are desperate to entice.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Picks Linda Yaccarino as Next Twitter CEOFlorida’s Money Man Threatens to Cut Ties With Bank of America, Wells FargoYellen Says ‘We Have to Default’ on Something If Congress FailsKen Griffin’s Hand-Picked Math Prodigy Runs Market-Making EmpireTesla Recalls Virtually Every Car It Has Sold in ChinaLocal officials are co
DeSantis first introduced legislation in March that sought to ban the use of "Big Brother's digital dollar" in the state of Florida.
As California lawmakers hail the work of a historic panel that has delved into reparations proposals for African Americans for nearly two years, a state senator on the task force is warning Black residents to not assume that large cash payments are on the way. Democratic Sen. Steven Bradford, of Los Angeles, said “anything's possible if the money's there,” but he remains “realistic” that it could be difficult to garner enough support for large payments at a time when lawmakers haven't even debated where the money would come from. “I don’t want to set folks' expectations and hopes up that they’re going to be getting, you know, seven-figure checks,” Bradford said in an interview.
(Bloomberg) -- China will send a special envoy to Kyiv on Monday, marking the first high-level visit from the Chinese government since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine almost 15 months ago. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Picks Linda Yaccarino as Next Twitter CEOFlorida’s Money Man Threatens to Cut Ties With Bank of America, Wells FargoYellen Says ‘We Have to Default’ on Something If Congress FailsKen Griffin’s Hand-Picked Math Prodigy Runs Market-Making Em
(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates further and hold them higher for some time if US price pressures don’t cool off and the jobs market shows no sign of slowing, Governor Michelle Bowman said. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Taps NBC Ad Chief to Take Over as CEO From MuskFlorida’s Money Man Threatens to Cut Ties With Bank of America, Wells FargoYellen Says ‘We Have to Default’ on Something If Congress FailsTesla Recalls Virtually Every Car It Has Sold in C
Donald Trump said that as president he would be able to resolve the Ukraine war in one day, speaking at a Republican presidential town hall Wednesday hosted by CNN. Photo: CNN
The idea of President Biden trying to unilaterally cancel the debt ceiling by invoking a Civil War-era law appears to be gaining traction.
The sudden decline in monthly checks from 12 a year to nine could upend retirement budgets.
Inflation is improving. So why is President Biden's approval rating going the opposite direction?
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is losing in the most recent polling for the first round of the presidential election this Sunday (May 14), with broad implications for Turkey’s role in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Ukraine war at stake.
The so-called Olson case over AB5 draws interest from well beyond California. The post 15 states jump into California’s ongoing AB5 legal battle appeared first on FreightWaves.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson to be the central bank's vice chair, a key policy advisory role recently vacated when Lael Brainard took a top position in Biden's White House economics team. Biden also nominated the World Bank's U.S. executive director, Adriana Kugler, to be a Fed governor, adding a labor economist to the central bank's leadership ranks as policymakers judge how much further to raise interest rates and cool a strong job market that a number of them, including Chair Jerome Powell, see as aggravating inflation.
Donald Trump answered questions about the Capitol riot and whether he would accept 2024 election results if he becomes the Republican nominee, at a wide-ranging town hall hosted by CNN Wednesday. Photo: CNN