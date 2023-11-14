Why retail medical offerings can't transform care: Expert

As part of Yahoo Finance's Healthcare Week, reporter Anjalee Khemlani speaks with Daryl Tol of General Catalyst about the transformation of healthcare, as non-traditional companies like Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) enter the space. This has pressured established players to modernize outdated systems and provide more consumer-friendly care.

Tol says many new entrants are driven by "strategic alignment" versus truly transforming care. While they can successfully implement needed changes, he argues it's often limited to what benefits their strategic goals, leaving consumers with a complex system that doesn't fully address their needs. He notes value-based care is important, but more vital "connected care" often gets lost. Truly connected, lifetime care is difficult through strategic partnerships alone, and more likely to come from large integrated systems with a broad view, Tols says. Tol believes the ideal future state combines wide access and consumer-centered services with coordinated lifetime care. This requires both new thinking and organized care systems to evolve for modern needs.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.