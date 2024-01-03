Why retailers could see slowing returns in 2024

The National Retail Federation reported $743 billion worth of retail returns in 2023. One company believes they have the solution to streamline the process for consumers.

Pollen Returns Co-Founder and CCO Christian Piller joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the costs of returns and the hurdles consumers face when returning items. Piller predicts that the number of returns could slow down due to the "archaic” nature of returns, which appears to be deterring consumers.

Piller insists that the opportunity for retailers lies in “offering the consumers the opportunity for an instant exchange,” and making the return experience as seamless as the delivery experience.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim.