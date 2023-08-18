U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,369.71
    -0.65 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,500.66
    +25.83 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,290.78
    -26.16 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,859.42
    +9.36 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.28
    +0.89 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.60
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0873
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2510
    -0.0570 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2730
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3430
    -0.4850 (-0.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,193.58
    -1,592.69 (-5.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.88
    -4.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.43
    -47.78 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,450.76
    -175.24 (-0.55%)
     

Why the 'richcession' may not be all its cracked up to be

Diane King Hall
·Anchor

While recession woes loom over consumers and the U.S. economy, the Wall Street Journal believes a "richcession" is already here after global private wealth and millionaire growth fell year-over-year in 2022. Bankrate Senior Economic Analyst Mark Hamrick joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain why the situation is "a bit more nuanced" when unemployment data was resilient and upper-middle class workers have been taking the "brunt of the weakness in the job market."

Considering the weight of the Fed's interest rate hikes on job market data, Hamrick states: "And I am completely on board with the idea that the Fed is watching the data closely, the Fed doesn't want to limit its options. And that's why I don't necessarily expect this to be an earth-shattering Jackson Hole speech from Chairman Powell."

Hamrick also gauges the likelihood of a soft-landing amid recession concerns and the Fed's internal debate on the direction of interest rates.