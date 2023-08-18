Why the 'richcession' may not be all its cracked up to be

While recession woes loom over consumers and the U.S. economy, the Wall Street Journal believes a "richcession" is already here after global private wealth and millionaire growth fell year-over-year in 2022. Bankrate Senior Economic Analyst Mark Hamrick joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain why the situation is "a bit more nuanced" when unemployment data was resilient and upper-middle class workers have been taking the "brunt of the weakness in the job market."

Considering the weight of the Fed's interest rate hikes on job market data, Hamrick states: "And I am completely on board with the idea that the Fed is watching the data closely, the Fed doesn't want to limit its options. And that's why I don't necessarily expect this to be an earth-shattering Jackson Hole speech from Chairman Powell."

Hamrick also gauges the likelihood of a soft-landing amid recession concerns and the Fed's internal debate on the direction of interest rates.