Why 'the risk-on, risk-off pendulum' will look different in 2022, according to a strategist
Edward Jones Strategist Craig Fehr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for stocks in 2022.
Edward Jones Strategist Craig Fehr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for stocks in 2022.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Zack Guzman and Akiko Fujita look at EV developer Lucid Group's plunge amid sell-offs of convertible senior notes and an SEC subpoena over its SPAC deal.
The connected fitness company can't get growth investors to agree they should come along for the ride.
Shares of fintech giant Square (NYSE: SQ), soon to be known as Block, fell as much as 5.1% on Thursday as many growth stocks lost momentum. The biggest news of the day was that U.S. unemployment claims were just 184,000 last week, the lowest since 1969. A strong labor market is good for the economy, but it could also mean things like higher inflation and the Federal Reserve trying to push interest rates higher.
The Dow Jones struggled as the stock market paused. The Donald Trump SPAC rocketed again. Apple stock popped.
Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback […]
Shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) slumped on Thursday after the miner announced a $1.4 billion deal to acquire Great Bear Resources. In a press release sent out on Wednesday, Kinross Gold announced its intent to acquire Great Bear Resources for $1.4 billion in stock and cash at a proposed price of 29 Canadian dollars per share. The target company owns a mining complex in Ontario, Canada, and it looks like Kinross Gold management thinks it could be a top-tier deposit area.
Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.
The three stocks' attempts to rebound from big sell-offs this year are falling flat -- at least for now.
In this article, we will take a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, the concept behind dividend investing, and the performance of dividend stocks over the years, you can go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. A report […]
Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A decline of 2.03% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the third quarter of 2021. For the period, the Fund trailed the Russell 3000 Growth Index, which rose […]
Recent weeks have not been kind to DraftKings Inc. (NasdaqGS: DKNG), as the stock suffered through missed earnings and a broad market sell-off that saw the correction of over 30%. Yet, some analysts would argue for 2 cues that predicted this outcome – first, the stock failed to make a new high during the summer and then repeatedly struggled to recapture a critical level of US$50.
As of 3:10 p.m. ET Wednesday, shares of hard-hit Chinese education stocks New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU), Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU), and TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) are soaring -- up 8.3%, 12.2%, and 13.7%, respectively. Ever since the Chinese government announced its crackdown on the for-profit education industry this past summer, New Oriental, Gaotu, and TAL, too, have been in the dumps.
Short squeezes can deliver enormous returns for investors in the blink of an eye. Several so-called "meme stocks" generated jaw-dropping gains for investors earlier this year due to this phenomenon. The mechanics of a short squeeze are fairly straightforward.
Nikola announced a delivery timeline for its first electric semitrucks, but investors still aren't convinced.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the latest market trends from CVS, Rent the Runway, and Stitch Fix.
Shares look cheap based on nearly every metric. China's policy toward the company is impossible to predict.
Shares of e-signature company DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) had an incredible fall last week, collapsing 42% in a single, frightful day, after management warned of an impending sales slowdown in the fourth quarter. Now that DocuSign stock is so much cheaper than it once was, it's attracting buyers again -- and as of 10 a.m. ET Thursday, the stock is up another 2.1%. One buyer in particular is DocuSign's CEO, Daniel Springer, himself, who was spotted Tuesday snapping up $5 million worth of cheap DocuSign shares -- news that helped keep DocuSign's bounce back going.
Canadian marijuana stocks have fallen from their February highs. But one player in the industry got a lot bigger after a merger deal.
AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has seen its stock price fall more than 30% in the last month. AMC was catapulted to fame when a group of traders got together and encouraged each other to buy and hold its shares. Movie theaters were experiencing decreasing attendance even before the pandemic.
The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Ken Griffin, whose firm Citadel manages approximately $39 billion in total assets. Griffin founded Citadel in 1990, and last year the firm’s funds brought in an average return of 24%. Griffin himself has seen his personal net worth grow to $16 billion. It’s not a bad plac