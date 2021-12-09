Why 'the risk-on, risk-off pendulum' will look different in 2022, according to a strategist

Motley Fool

Shares of e-signature company DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) had an incredible fall last week, collapsing 42% in a single, frightful day, after management warned of an impending sales slowdown in the fourth quarter. Now that DocuSign stock is so much cheaper than it once was, it's attracting buyers again -- and as of 10 a.m. ET Thursday, the stock is up another 2.1%. One buyer in particular is DocuSign's CEO, Daniel Springer, himself, who was spotted Tuesday snapping up $5 million worth of cheap DocuSign shares -- news that helped keep DocuSign's bounce back going.