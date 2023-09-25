Why Russia-Ukraine war is not at a stalemate

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the U.S. has agreed to jointly produce weapons with Ukraine. There are also reports that the U.S. will also send long-range missiles to the country. Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman insists that “this war is not at a stalemate,” referencing “developments” in Ukraine’s efforts. Newman believes that these developments suggest Ukraine is figuring out how to get through Russia's air defense system — "one of the best in the world.”

