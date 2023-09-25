U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,332.30
    +12.24 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,971.31
    +7.47 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,258.06
    +46.26 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.62
    +7.12 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.81
    -0.22 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.40
    -9.20 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.47 (-1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0597
    -0.0051 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5230
    +0.0850 (+1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2217
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7520
    +0.3920 (+0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,355.47
    -223.94 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    563.74
    +4.23 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,623.99
    -59.92 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,678.62
    +276.21 (+0.85%)
     

Why Russia-Ukraine war is not at a stalemate

1
Brad Smith and Eyek Ntekim

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the U.S. has agreed to jointly produce weapons with Ukraine. There are also reports that the U.S. will also send long-range missiles to the country. Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman insists that “this war is not at a stalemate,” referencing “developments” in Ukraine’s efforts. Newman believes that these developments suggest Ukraine is figuring out how to get through Russia's air defense system — "one of the best in the world.”

