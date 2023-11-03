Why SBF's fraud conviction has 'nothing to do with crypto'

The criminal fraud trial of disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and the subsequent guilty verdict on Friday, November 3, has drawn the attention of many — from crypto bulls to skeptics and even U.S. regulators — raising questions about the legitimacy of the greater cryptocurrency market.

The Wolf Of All Streets Podcast Host Scott Melker does not believe the FTX fallout has any lasting impact, stating plainly: “This was a case of fraud that has literally nothing to do with crypto." Melker specifies that crypto was just the vehicle to perpetuate SBF's Ponzi scheme and that on a global scale, this case is just "an American phenomenon."

Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP Partner Sam Enzer also joined Yahoo Finance, partially agreeing with Melker with the stipulation that the U.S. government had to “understand the technology” of crypto in order to prosecute. Long term, both Enzer and Welker appear hopeful about regulation and assurances that crypto investors in the U.S. will likely be protected from future fraud.

