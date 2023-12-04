Why Spotify may be 'done' with job cuts

Streaming music company Spotify (SPOT) it is laying off 17% of staff. Citi Managing Director Jason Bazinet, who recently downgraded the stock to "Neutral" from "Buy," joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cuts.

Bazinet says that in order to for him to reverse his call, he would need to see “more achievable” sell-side estimates.

In terms of cutting costs, Bazinet states plainly that in terms of cost-cutting “we’re sort of done with that” referring to the recent company lay-offs, pointing out that most of the costs for Spotify comes from content.

