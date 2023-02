Reuters

Bond strategists have boosted their U.S. benchmark Treasury yield forecasts only a month after taking an axe to them, as the chances of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve this year have faded, a Reuters poll showed. Bond market trading often gets reflected in subsequent yield forecasts, but such abrupt changes of direction in just a couple of months in a survey that tends to capture incremental change underscores the potential for volatility this year. It also shows how concerned market strategists have become about the likelihood the decline in U.S. inflation - it has dropped sharply from multi-decade peaks last year - may stall at a level well above the Fed's 2% target.