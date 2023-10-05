Why U.S. investors should be paying closer attention to China

China's many financial headwinds have made U.S. investors look the other way, but is there hope on the horizon for opportunities in the Chinese market? Yum China (YUMC) Board Member and Mammoth Holdings CEO, David Hoffman, joins Yahoo Finance to break down what he saw in his recent trip to China and why U.S investors should care about the changes in China's consumer spending habits.

Hoffman offers that "before Covid, it was a consumption upgrade... Today what I see...is more of a consumption downgrade. Not less frequency of purchases, but a more discerning customer seeking out value for money".

BRIAN SOZZI: Is there consolidation about to happen in this space? Because the way I look at it, I look at retail, it's a Walmart, it's a Target, it's a Costco. Where are the big national chains in here and do you see a roll up situation happening?

DAVID HOFFMAN: Yeah. And it's already in play. I think not only are the consolidators like us buying smaller independent owners, but I think you're going to start seeing more mergers of equal. But there's also financial sponsors as you and I talked about before. We've built an IPO-ready company.

And there's strategic investors looking at this space as well. So anybody that's got maybe outside looking in that has their revenue stream tied to petroleum and gas, they're looking at this industry to diversify. So there's a lot of different options. And I think my role as CEO is to provide my equity holders and investors options to pursue growth capital. But I think you're going to see more and more roll up in this industry.

BRIAN SOZZI: Now you sounds like you're a busy guy, what made you take this Yum China roll board, right?

DAVID HOFFMAN: Yes.

BRIAN SOZZI: Board roll.

DAVID HOFFMAN: Yeah. And it was just too compelling, I wanted to bring my 30 years of food and beverage being an operator

BRIAN SOZZI: Thank you for bringing cold brew to Duncan-- former CEO of Dunkin' Brands.

DAVID HOFFMAN: Yes. That's right. Yeah. And take all of that operator, knowledge scaling Western brands across global markets. And, you know, I've lived over in Asia for over 10 years. So the idea that I could go to Yum China and partner with Joey Watt, who we need to have on. She's a phenomenal CEO. She's a really talented leader.

And so Yum China is on the move. I was over there for a week and a half and got a really good chance to see what was going on there since 2016 when I haven't been back there since then.

BRIAN SOZZI: One of the biggest challenges that I deal with is getting US investors to care about what's happening in China. They're only focused on seven stocks-- the Magnificent Seven, these tech stocks. But talk to us about some of the challenges that the Chinese consumer is up against and why US investors do need to care?

DAVID HOFFMAN: Yeah. Well, look, I think the first thing is you've got to take a step back and remember that their COVID recovery started about a year ago, so at the end of last year. So they're less than a year into the recovery and they had a significant spike in April, May of this year as well.

What I saw during my trip there versus 2016 is before COVID, it was a consumption upgrade, meaning more of the Chinese consumer spending disposable income on higher ticket items.

Today, what I saw and I think this is a natural for the environment that they're in. Maybe a little bit of uncertainty is more of a consumption downgrade. Not less frequency of purchases, but a more discerning customer seeking out value for money. And this plays right into the hands of Yum China. They're a winner on value for money, very accessible to the brand. They have a absurdly large number of loyalty members, 450 million. So there are--

BRIAN SOZZI: 150 million.

DAVID HOFFMAN: --150 million loyalty members, right, which almost matches the middle class, which is, again, what makes this so compelling is the white space that's still available out there, even with that growing middle class.