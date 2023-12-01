Why UnitedHealth could be the first trillion-dollar insurer

Health insurance company UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reveals that the company has ties to 10% of US physicians, 90,000 nationwide. The country's largest health insurer could, potentially, to be the first to become a trillion-dollar healthcare company, according to experts.

Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani reports on this story and takes a closer look at what this sort of tie could mean for the insurance company—and how competitors measure up.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.