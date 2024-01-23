Why upcoming tech earnings may be 'parabolic' for the market

Nvidia (NVDA) and Microsoft (MSFT) saw their stock prices jump thanks to their big push to invest and make advancements in AI. Thanks to that outsized growth, there is a potential that they will continue to maintain their dominance on the S&P 500 (^GSPC). As they hold their dominance, the outcome of their earnings can have major sway over the broader market.

Ken Mahoney, CEO of Mahoney Asset Management, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss upcoming earnings from major tech companies and how they could have a sizable impact on the broader market that investors would not want to miss out on.

When it comes to expectations for the outcome of potential tech earnings, Mahoney affirms : "There could be a little sell on the news reaction, but I think the guidance is going to be key. The law of big numbers is incredible, I mean Nvidia as an example, last 12 months has doubled topline revenue, expected to double topline revenue in '24 and '25 and the CEO of Nvidia said 'Hey, we're in the second, third inning.' I hear this all the time. 'Ken, I missed it, I missed it.' Well, the CEO, who is really at the epicenter of all this, is telling you that we're probably in the second or third inning. You might not want to stay around until the ninth or extra innings, but there's a pretty long runway to make some money akin to what we saw in the mid 1990s. "

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino