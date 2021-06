Axios

Data: Zillow; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosAmericans who feel priced out of the surging housing market have until now been able to take solace in one thing: if they can't buy, at least they can rent. But that might be changing.Why it matters: Rents have been growing fast enough to keep investors happy in the face of a major pandemic, but not — yet — so much as to become unaffordable. Rent increases average about 2.5% per year in multifamily units, per Yardi Matrix, while Zillow shows rents natio