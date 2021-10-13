U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.80
    +13.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,377.81
    -0.53 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,571.63
    +105.71 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.97
    +7.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.54
    -0.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.70
    +34.40 (+1.96%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    +0.58 (+2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    +0.0064 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3661
    +0.0073 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2780
    -0.3120 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,094.49
    +1,613.57 (+2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,352.54
    +18.14 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

William Shatner’s significant flight to space with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down Blue Origin’s second successful spaceflight and the outlook on modern space tourism.

Recommended Stories