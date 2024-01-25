How Wolfgang Puck’s teaching style has evolved over his five-decade career

More than a chef and restaurateur, Wolfgang Puck is a teacher and mentor.

Wolfgang Puck originally learned cooking from his mother before starting his culinary career at age 14. He apprenticed with renowned chef Raymond Thuilier and worked at several prestigious restaurants in France and Monaco until moving to the United States in 1973 at age 24, where he opened a succession of award-winning restaurants that have attracted up and coming chefs from around the world, eager to learn from the master.

In his conversation with Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Alexandra Canal, Puck recounts how he developed his teaching style from a rejection of the harsh working environment he experienced early in his career. In recent decades, Wolfgang Puck has made mentoring an essential part of his job as a restaurateur and continues to emphasize staying positive as part of his teaching style. He says: “Give people a positive experience so when they work, they say, I learned something today.”

Puck’s culinary expertise and approach to his restaurants has earned him three Michelin stars and recognition as one of the most well known chefs in the world. He also has a long list of television credits including host, judge and even actor on several reality shows, sitcoms and dramatic series.

Lead This Way is a new series from Yahoo Finance that features big interviews with business leaders shaping our world today. In these one-on-one conversations with Wall Street’s titans, we uncover their perspectives on how they approach leadership - from innovative thinking to sheer perseverance.

For the full conversation with Wolfgang Puck, click here.

For more on our Lead This Way Series, click here, and tune in to Yahoo Finance every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

ALEXANDRA CANAL: So what is your teaching style?

WOLFGANG PUCK: You know when I was younger, my teaching style was more rough, you know? I used to yell much more, and because that's the way I learned. I remember when I was in Austria, the chef was crazy. Even at Baumaniere, Thuilier used to yell all the time if something didn't come out right.

And for me now, I try to teach people and not yell at them when they do something wrong. Everybody makes mistakes-- but to teach them how to do it the right way. And I think that's really the most important thing, to be positive. So to give people a positive experience, so when they work, they say, OK, I learned something today. Generally, if somebody makes a mistake, I said this is the way we do it. Let me show you.

Teaching-- it's hard because you have to do it over and over again to really teach people our culture, to teach them how we want things cooked or how we want them served.