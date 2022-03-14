Women twice as likely as men to seek remote jobs: Report
Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down ZipRecruiter survey data indicating female workers are twice as likely to prefer working from home than men.
Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down ZipRecruiter survey data indicating female workers are twice as likely to prefer working from home than men.
Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.
Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.
Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed at the open Monday morning, as investors are fleeing many Chinese names, including this electric vehicle (EV) maker. The company's American depositary shares pared some of the initial 14% drop, but remained down by 2.6% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Nio shares are getting hit from several different angles.
What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.
American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.
Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) stock cracked on Monday and sank as much as 13.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Today's drop brings the red-hot uranium stock's unstoppable rally to a grinding halt -- Uranium Energy shares had jumped a whopping 90% since Feb. 1 through the end of last week. In fact, uranium spot prices have hit their highest level since March 2011 and are hovering around $60 per pound, according to TradingEconomics.com.
The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.
A clinical trial readout involving the company's lead candidate didn't produce the results investors were hoping for.
Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) had plunged by 16.2% as of 1:04 p.m. Monday, though there was no fresh news relating specifically to the coal giant. Prior to the pullback, its shares had more than doubled this year, with much of that growth coming after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is the world's third-largest coal exporter.
Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineU.S. S
The share prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) were all falling today, along with many other tech stocks, as investors expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates when it meets later this week. Shopify was down 4.4%, Doximity had plummeted 12.8%, and Datadog had tumbled 6.8% as of 2:57 p.m. ET.
Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.
Shares of Chinese cloud computing service provider Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC) are lower by 43.7% as of 11:36 a.m. ET on Monday in response to a downgrade from an analyst at J.P. Morgan. Kingsoft had already been on the receiving end of several downgrades since September of last year, driving the stock down 93% between last February's peak and Friday's close. The specifics: A J.P. Morgan analyst lowered his view of this cloud computing outfit from neutral to underweight, cutting its price target from $8 per share to $3.50.
Announcing a new chief operating officer today didn't stem the decline after it reported earnings last week.
In this article, we discuss 10 oil stocks that insiders and executives are selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Insiders and Executives are Selling These 5 Oil Stocks. Insider trading is an effective indicator of a company’s internal affairs. Usually, when insiders cash out, it is […]
In 2021, home prices skyrocketed nearly 19%, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index. Indeed, a report in January from Zillow noted that home values were expected to grow 16.4% between December 2021 and December 2022; Goldman Sachs, in October, forecast that home prices would rise 16% through 2022. Fannie Mae says home prices will climb 11.2% throughout this year, followed by a more modest increase in 2023.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) stock crashed on Monday morning after its rival in space tourism, Blue Origin, announced its latest "get" of a high-profile passenger that it will fly to space. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, Virgin Galactic stock is down 7.5%. Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter to astronaut Alan Shepard, who was America's first astronaut in space -- and the guy Blue Origin named its rocket after!
Monday opened lower for Nasdaq stocks once again, with the index down more than 1% -- and today it appears that the fuel cell stocks are leading this market lower. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are sliding 6.1%, followed by fuel-cell-powered semitruck company Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) with a 7.1% loss, and stationary fuel cell power specialist Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) with a loss of 9.3%. As the company reported, despite selling more fuel cells than planned in Q4, Ballard suffered much steeper losses than anticipated -- $0.15 per share, instead of the $0.06 per share loss predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.