Women's History Month: Redefining Success, Equity and Equality

Nasdaq invited women leaders to its The Equity Objective: Women in Wealth event to commemorate Women’s History Month. Yahoo Finance Reporter Ronda Lee spoke with Hitha Palepu, Rhoshan Pharmaceuticals CEO and Author of We’re Speaking on redefining what it means to be successful.

Video Transcript

RONDA LEE: It's Women's History Month. A lot of times when people talk about women entrepreneurs, women founders, they talk about this idea of them being "unicorns" and particularly also women of color. Only 10% of Fortune 500 companies have women as CEOs. How do we address this?

HITHA PALEPU: I think we need to take a look at how we have evaluated and calculated what makes a high-potential or a worthy candidate. Because in the past and to date, it has all been based on how we have viewed success, which is strong, fierce, determined, tactical. And when a woman has any of these qualities, she's called bossy, assertive, shrill, angry. And so we need to take a second to actually figure out some new terms in which we use to define success, in which we use to define potential, and to actively start going into the places we haven't recruited from.

And that's why I'm so thrilled that the NASDAQ and the Female Quotient are bringing all these women together to close the bell today because these are two organizations that are looking to redefine what it means to be successful, to have potential, and to push that forward. We don't need to be called names. We just need opportunities.

RONDA LEE: There's this idea that "equality" is the same thing as "equity." So we hear a lot about gender equity, gender equality. What's the difference? How should people be looking and framing those?

HITHA PALEPU: So equality is a benchmark that you can manipulate the numbers to make it look like you are equal. Equity requires investment-- investment of time, of resources, and in money to actually say, we are not content with how things are, and we are investing in a better future.

RONDA LEE: It's looking at, you know what, people start at different places. And it's, how do we bring them to parity? Because it's not about equity means less for you. It's, the pie is big enough for everybody.

HITHA PALEPU: It's not pie. It's a buffet.

RONDA LEE: Even better-- all you can eat.

HITHA PALEPU: Exactly. The food's going to just keep on coming. So it's just a matter of, does everyone have what they need and what they want to eat at the time they need it?