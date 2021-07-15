U.S. markets close in 1 hour

  • S&P 500

    4,355.18
    -19.12 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,940.33
    +7.10 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,523.25
    -121.71 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,178.20
    -24.16 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.58
    -1.55 (-2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.70
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    26.42
    +0.14 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1811
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2960
    -0.0600 (-4.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3812
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8280
    -0.1050 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,443.72
    -1,312.04 (-4.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    764.35
    -22.08 (-2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,012.02
    -79.17 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,279.09
    -329.41 (-1.15%)
     

WonderFi CEO on the importance of decentralized finance

Ben Samaroo, CEO of WonderFi, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the importance of decentralized finance and simplifying user interaction within the emerging area of decentralized finance.

