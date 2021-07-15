WonderFi CEO on the importance of decentralized finance
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Ben Samaroo, CEO of WonderFi, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the importance of decentralized finance and simplifying user interaction within the emerging area of decentralized finance.