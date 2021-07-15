WonderFi CEO on the importance of decentralized finance

Motley Fool

The stock market indexes continue to hit new all-time highs, and though all parties must eventually come to an end, there are indications this one still has some room to run. Consider, for example, that the U.S. economy is nearly fully reopened, over 55% of the population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and almost half are fully vaccinated, and the unemployment rate continues to head lower -- and will probably drop even more considerably when the government stops paying people more to stay home than they can earn in the job market. Coming out of the pandemic that shut down all of its stores, Bed Bath & Beyond is enjoying a streak of four consecutive quarters of sales growth and remains profitable, even if last quarter's earnings missed analyst expectations.