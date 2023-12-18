'Wonka' takes weekend box office lead after premiere
Warner Bros. Pictures' Wonka took the lead in this past weekend's box office ranking, grossing $39 million in its debut. Yahoo Finance Entertainment Reporter Alexandra Canal details what holiday box office figures could mean for the future of theaters as more movie fans return to the cinema on the back end of 2023's Hollywood strikes.
