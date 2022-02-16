Some workplace changes ‘are here forever,’ Charlie Munger says
Daily Journal Chairman and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger discusses the future of hybrid and remote work at the annual Daily Journal shareholders' meeting.
Daily Journal Chairman and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger discusses the future of hybrid and remote work at the annual Daily Journal shareholders' meeting.
Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) were tanking 35.2% as of 12:37 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the medical technology company provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Tuesday. Masimo's results were actually pretty good.
This afternoon, at 4 p.m. ET, the biggest name in graphics semiconductor chips will report its sales and profits for fiscal Q4 2021, and for the whole year as well. Wall Street has told investors that Nvidia grew its sales 48% in Q4, and grew its earnings 58%. If true, that would be pretty incredible growth, and some analysts think Nvidia may have done even better than this, with investment bank Piper Sandler, for example, saying yesterday that the company will probably beat expectations -- and raise guidance as well.
Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details revenue estimates ahead of Nvidia's earnings reports and the chip maker's latest partnership with Jaguar Land Rover in developing smart driving technology.
Shares of entertainment company ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC), which announced Tuesday evening that it's changing its name to Paramount Global, reported earnings last night. Today, shares of Paramount (the name change has already gone into effect) are down 21.7% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. Don't be too confused about the name change and the unchanged ticker, by the way.
Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) got crushed on Wednesday, tumbling as much as 18.4%. For the fourth quarter, Shopify generated revenue of $1.38 billion, up 41% year over year. At the same time, subscription revenue of $351.2 million climbed 26%.
Upstart's growth accelerated in 2021, and the size of its opportunity suggests the company is just getting warmed up.
The e-commerce tools provider cratered after its earnings report. What does this mean for investors?
The company's buy now, pay later business is a lot more popular with consumers than investors right now.
(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is buying apartment owner Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. in a deal valued at $5.8 billion, extending its bet on rental housing across Sun Belt states. Most Read from BloombergStocks Waver While Treasury Two-Year Yield Slumps: Markets WrapElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Jho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxU.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine Upd
Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK) amended and restated collaboration and license agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) for arenaviral immunotherapy as a component of a potential functional curative regimen for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). In April 2018, Gilead licensed exclusive rights to Hookipa's arenaviral platform to develop immunotherapies for HIV and hepatitis B virus (HBV). The companies agreed to collaborate through a joint research phase, after which Gilead had rights
The late-stage trial results for the company's major depressive disorder drug aren't impressing investors today.
If you're a fan of bargains, there are plenty of names worth a look left behind in the wake of the market's recent pullback.
Shares of Ternium (NYSE: TX) tumbled more than 12% by 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the steelmaker were its fourth-quarter results and outlook for 2022. Ternium reported solid fourth-quarter results.
Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), or simply Ericsson, were down 14% today as of 12:25 p.m. ET. The Swedish networking and telecom equipment company said it may have inadvertently funded the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq in 2019. This announcement comes about a week after Ericsson said it had received inquiries from media outlets regarding its sales in Iraq, and that it would be reviewing a previous internal investigation it conducted in 2019 and would compare findings with that presented to it from external sources.
Stocks dipped Wednesday after jumping a day earlier when an apparent deescalation of Russian advances in Ukraine helped boost U.S. equities.
Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock was up an astounding 30% this afternoon, thanks to better-than-expected results in the company's fourth quarter. Upstart's share price surge today shows that lots of investors are bullish on the company right now, but are they right to be so optimistic? First of all, Upstart's revenue increase was phenomenal.
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the reasons behind Meta's Wall Street troubles.
The digital home improvement company's Q4 earnings report did not please the market, despite strong top-line growth.
The metaverse is becoming a popular investment theme of late. While much about the metaverse is speculative right now and lots of new companies are coming to market with their ideas for capitalizing on it, investors do not have to buy in on unknown or unproven startups to benefit from the tailwind. There are well-established companies that investors can bet on to ride the metaverse story.
Yahoo Finance takes a look at business headlines affecting markets today.