World’s largest cut diamond can be bought using crypto
The world’s largest cut diamond, the 555.55-carat ‘The Enigma’ is up for auction and potential buyers can pay for it in crypto.
Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) jumped by as much as 90% in premarket trading Tuesday. Investors are piling into this small-cap biotech stock today in response to overwhelmingly positive late-stage trial results for the blood cancer drug candidate momelotinib. Specifically, Sierra announced ahead of the opening bell Tuesday morning that momelotinib met all of its primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 3 trial as a treatment for myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic and were previously treated with an approved JAK inhibitor.
Despite nearly a decade of development, the fuel cell maker's future remains uncertain and unprofitable.
To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?
E-commerce giant Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has been a market darling, appreciating more than 3,000% since going public in 2015. Why is Shopify's stock price falling? There are a few potential things to point to in Shopify's case.
Barry Bannister and the team at Stifel say investors should be wary of any late-day rallies from a stock market that has miles to go before its correction phase is over.
Former President Donald Trump is starting a social media network and streaming service called Truth Social and TMTG+, respectively, taking the companies public under Trump Media & Technology Group in a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC). Trump's headbutting with large media companies has been well-publicized, including his banishment from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook (owned by Meta Platforms).
Watching trillions of dollars evaporate gets the imagination reeling. Already three strategists try to find when the S&P 500 might bottom.
The Biden administration is preparing to release a government-wide strategy to regulate crypto as early as February
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.
Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.
Beckham announced in November that he planned to convert his salary for this NFL season into bitcoin
January has not been kind to growth stocks. Longtime investors know that short-term volatility is simply the price of admission for the outsized returns that many growth stocks can produce over the long term. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Block (NYSE: SQ) are three growth stocks worth considering for patient investors that can stomach more pain in case the stock market keeps falling.
The 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average is home to these four exceptional growth and value stocks.
Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).
Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi review recent earnings reports from General Electric, 3M, and IBM.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics' recently published consumer price index (CPI) report showed that inflation rose 7% from 2020, its highest jump since 1982. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that can help you thrive through inflation. Read on to see why they think Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are top buys right now.
Verizon Communications Inc. exceeded earnings estimates for the most recent quarter while giving an upbeat earnings outlook for the full year ahead.
The U.S. market breached its 200-day moving average last week and, true to form, quickly reversed course and rallied.
Microsoft will report its Q2 earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday, its first call since it announced it will acquire Activision Blizzard.
Over the past several months, rising interest rates have caused many investors to reduce their exposure to higher-growth tech stocks. At the beginning of the year, I also sold a few of my weaker growth stocks -- including Snap, Pinterest, Palantir, and Bumble -- to raise more cash. Here are two high-growth stocks I still increased my exposure to, even as rising interest rates created a hostile market for the entire cohort.