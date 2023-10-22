WSJ Opinion: Biden Must Lead a Split Party

Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,224.16
    -53.84 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,127.28
    -286.92 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,983.81
    -202.39 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,680.79
    -21.91 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.30
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.10
    +12.60 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.50 (+2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0598
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.9240
    -0.0640 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2163
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9060
    +0.1350 (+0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,914.96
    -160.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.97
    +8.61 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,402.14
    -97.39 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,259.36
    -171.24 (-0.54%)
     

