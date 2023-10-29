WSJ Opinion: Mike Pence Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign

The Wall Street Journal
House Republicans have elected the most conservative speaker of the last century, by some measures, the first to identify so forcefully as both a budget hawk and champion of right-leaning social values. As soon as GOP lawmakers voted unanimously on Wednesday to give Rep. Mike Johnson the speaker’s gavel, Republicans in political swing districts, who need independent and Democratic votes for re-election, began defining the little-known Louisiana lawmaker as someone broadly acceptable to Americans—an old-style Republican devoted to familiar conservative causes, such as fiscal restraint and national security. “He’s more of a Reagan Republican…He’s more of a regular Republican,” said GOP Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, who won re-election last year with only 51% of the vote.