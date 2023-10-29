Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,117.37
    -19.86 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,417.59
    -366.71 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,643.01
    +47.41 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,636.94
    -20.07 (-1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.16
    +1.95 (+2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    2,016.30
    +18.90 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.33 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0569
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2120
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.5990
    -0.7560 (-0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,399.20
    +263.09 (+0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    693.34
    -6.27 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.28
    -63.29 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,991.69
    +389.91 (+1.27%)
     

WSJ Opinion: Mike Pence Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign

WSJ

Journal Editorial Report: The former VP goes out as a politician who put his country first. Meanwhile, Biden's spending is now Mike Johnson's problem. Images: Zuma Press Composite: Mark Kelly

