WSJ Opinion: The Unavoidable Presence of Trump
Journal Editorial Report: Haley and DeSantis debate the man who wasn’t there. Images: Zuma Press/AFP/Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly
Journal Editorial Report: Haley and DeSantis debate the man who wasn’t there. Images: Zuma Press/AFP/Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly
Jim Grant of Grant's Interest Rate Observer believes it will take years to undo the kinks from a decade of ultra-low interest rates.
The IRS recently announced a major tax enforcement initiative that will increase scrutiny on high-income earners, partnerships and people with foreign bank accounts. The agency said the effort would “restore fairness to [the] tax system” by focusing on wealthy taxpayers who have seen sharp declines in audit rates over the past decade. A financial advisor […] The post The IRS Is Cracking Down on These High-Income Earners. Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
(Bloomberg) -- The most important question facing the economy and financial markets next year is not whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates. It’s why.Most Read from BloombergPenn Leaders Out After Genocide Response, Alumni PressureApps That Use AI to Undress Women in Photos Soaring in UseGlobal Rate-Cut Standoff Looms in 2023 Policy FinaleAustralia to Lift Fees for Foreigners Buying Existing HousesThe Record Rush to Buy a Rolex or a Patek Philippe Is OverWith inflation having fallen
Nvidia wishes to establish a base in Vietnam to develop the country's semiconductor industry as it considers the Vietnamese market an important one, the Vietnamese government said, citing the U.S. chipmaker's chief executive. In his first visit to the Southeast Asian country, Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, said the company viewed Vietnam as its home and affirmed its plans to set up a centre in the country. "The base will be for attracting talent from around the world to contribute to the development of Vietnam's semiconductor ecosystem and digitalisation," the Vietnamese government statement cited Huang after his meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
Pickup trucks and tourniquets bound for Ukraine’s battlefield are among items stuck in a mileslong line at the border with Poland. Ukrainian charities and companies supplying the war-torn country's military warn that problems are growing as Polish truck drivers show no sign of ending a border blockade that has stretched past a month. The Polish protesters argue that their livelihoods are at stake after the European Union relaxed some transport rules and Ukrainian truckers undercut their business.
(Bloomberg) -- COP28 Daily Reports: Sign up for the Green Daily newsletter for comprehensive coverage of the climate summit right in your inbox.Most Read from BloombergPenn Leaders Out After Genocide Response, Alumni PressureApps That Use AI to Undress Women in Photos Soaring in UseGlobal Rate-Cut Standoff Looms in 2023 Policy FinaleAustralia to Lift Fees for Foreigners Buying Existing HousesThe Record Rush to Buy a Rolex or a Patek Philippe Is OverThe US opted out of a Dutch-led coalition that
After boosting interest rates at the fastest pace in four decades, when can the Federal Reserve start lowering them?
Even if the IRS achieves a 100% collectible rate and closes the estimated $688 billion tax gap, that won’t be enough to meaningfully shrink the US debt gap.
The U.S. Treasury prefers its debt sales to be humdrum affairs. Lately, they are sparking fireworks in markets.
It’s great news that U.S. economy continues to create a lot of jobs every month. Still, it’s worth having a frank discussion about how the economy is cooling.
DOT’s latest regulatory agenda reveals regulators will be taking no action on a costly new safety equipment proposal for almost a year. The post Trailer side-guard rule likely delayed until at least October 2024 appeared first on FreightWaves.
Remember the pre-COVID economy? It's finally back.
At the United Nations' COP28 climate summit in Dubai, surveillance cameras seem to be everywhere you turn. It's unclear how the United Arab Emirates, an autocratic federation of seven sheikhdoms, uses the footage it gathers across its extensive network. Surveillance cameras increasingly are a part of modern life.
Yahya Sinwar drove a strategy to exploit Israel’s willingness to trade Palestinian prisoners for hostages. The Gaza leader spent two decades in prison in Israel.
In the 15th century, Sultan Bayezid II, ruler of the Ottoman empire, is said to have banned the printing press from the Arabic-speaking world, even as the revolutionary technology spread across Europe.
The Biden administration’s efforts to renew legislation that allows the U.S. to track the electronic communications of terrorists, spies and hackers overseas face increasing opposition.
The United States is set to invest more than US$2 billion in Angola as it seeks to pitch itself as a better alternative to China, which has bankrolled most of the country's reconstruction for the past two decades. President Joe Biden said the US had committed more than US$1 billion this year to fund solar power, bridges and internet infrastructure. It is also offering a further US$1 billion to fund the strategically important Lobito Corridor, running from Zambia to the Angolan coast via the Demo
A top White House national security official said recent cyber attacks by Iranian hackers on U.S. water authorities — as well as a separate spate of ransomware attacks on the health care industry — should be seen as a call to action by utilities and industry to tighten cybersecurity. Deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger said in an interview on Friday that recent attacks on multiple American organizations by the Iranian hacker group “Cyber Av3ngers" were “unsophisticated” and had “minimal impact” on operations.
(Bloomberg) -- Hello from Washington. From an unexpectedly still-hot labor market to Congress’ struggles to reach a plan to fund the government long-term, we’re breaking down the most important stories from this week.Most Read from BloombergPenn Leaders Out After Genocide Response, Alumni PressureApps That Use AI to Undress Women in Photos Soaring in UseGlobal Rate-Cut Standoff Looms in 2023 Policy FinaleAustralia to Lift Fees for Foreigners Buying Existing HousesThe Record Rush to Buy a Rolex o
(Bloomberg) -- The US labor market strengthened in November with pickups in employment and wages, deflating hopes the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates early next year.Most Read from BloombergPenn Leaders Out After Genocide Response, Alumni PressureApps That Use AI to Undress Women in Photos Soaring in UseGlobal Rate-Cut Standoff Looms in 2023 Policy FinaleAustralia to Lift Fees for Foreigners Buying Existing HousesThe Record Rush to Buy a Rolex or a Patek Philippe Is OverThe acceleration