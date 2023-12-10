Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,604.37
    +18.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,247.87
    +130.49 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,403.97
    +63.98 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,880.82
    +12.57 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.26
    +1.92 (+2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    2,020.80
    -25.60 (-1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.77 (-3.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0764
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2450
    +0.1160 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2551
    -0.0043 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8930
    +0.7020 (+0.49%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,783.72
    -159.67 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    914.81
    +18.10 (+2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.47
    +40.75 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,307.86
    -550.45 (-1.68%)
     

WSJ Opinion: The Unavoidable Presence of Trump

WSJ

Journal Editorial Report: Haley and DeSantis debate the man who wasn’t there. Images: Zuma Press/AFP/Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

