WSJ report uncovers 'dark' content on Instagram Reels

A new report by Wall Street Journal reveals an unsettling trend on Instagram Reels feature with the app's algorithm pushing "salacious content" tied to pre-teen users, appearing alongside well-known brands’ advertisements. Wall Street Journal Reporter Jeff Horowitz — one of the journalists behind the story — joins Yahoo Finance Live to reveal disturbing details about Reels and the way its algorithm appears to actually work.

Horowitz discovered “dark” content that included known victims of exploitation being used as advertisements for other websites and apps. Horowitz states “the algorithm is adapting to the network”, noting that it’s “very easy” for Instagram to pick up on preferences from burner accounts and appears to adjust quickly. According to the report, Instagram staff were allegedly made aware of this previously.

