X sues Media Matters over report on antisemitic content

Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, is suing watchdog group Media Matters, alleging it tried to scare advertisers away with its report that claims anti-Semitic content was posted next to ads from major companies. It led companies such as Disney (DIS) and Comcast (CMCSA) to pause their advertising spending on X's platform.

MediaRadar CEO Todd Krizelman says despite recent events, 2023 has brought a 20% year-over-year increase in X advertisers. However, major brands like General Motors (GM), AT&T (T), and Nike (NKE) have cut budgets amid the turmoil. Krizelman notes backlash is not new for social media platforms and is generally brief, with few advertisers that pause leaving permanently.

