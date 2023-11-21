Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,538.19
    -9.19 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,088.29
    -62.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,199.98
    -84.55 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.26
    -23.82 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.81
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    2,000.30
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0918
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4180
    -0.0040 (-0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2542
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2010
    -0.1060 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    36,347.84
    -1,183.66 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    759.42
    -13.70 (-1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,481.99
    -14.37 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,354.14
    -33.89 (-0.10%)
     

X sues Media Matters over report on antisemitic content

Angel Smith and Josh Lipton

Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, is suing watchdog group Media Matters, alleging it tried to scare advertisers away with its report that claims anti-Semitic content was posted next to ads from major companies. It led companies such as Disney (DIS) and Comcast (CMCSA) to pause their advertising spending on X's platform.

MediaRadar CEO Todd Krizelman says despite recent events, 2023 has brought a 20% year-over-year increase in X advertisers. However, major brands like General Motors (GM), AT&T (T), and Nike (NKE) have cut budgets amid the turmoil. Krizelman notes backlash is not new for social media platforms and is generally brief, with few advertisers that pause leaving permanently.

