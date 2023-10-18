X tests $1 annual subscription to beat bots

STORY: The social media network formerly known as Twitter has a new plan for beating bots.

Elon Musk’s X says it will test a new model under which people pay a $1 annual fee to get basic features.

The new subscription is termed “Not a Bot”, and is meant to distinguish real people from automated accounts.

It would enable basic functions such as likes and reposts.

X said that the fee would vary from country to country based on exchange rates.

It will first be available in New Zealand and the Philippines.

The test won’t affect existing users.

But new users who don’t subscribe will only be able to do basic things like view and read posts.

Bots have been a big issue for Musk ever since he acquired the social network last year.

In July, X introduced a limit on viewing tweets, which it said would “ensure the authenticity” of its user base.

Reuters has reported that company boss Linda Yaccarino plans to try three tiers for its subscription service, based on how many ads a viewer is shown.