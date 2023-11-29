Advertisement
Xi Visits Shanghai for First Time Since November 2020

3
Bloomberg

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made his first public visit to Shanghai, the mainland's top financial center, for the first time in three years as investors look for more government support for the private sector. Annabelle Droulers reports on Bloomberg Television.

