Yahoo Finance Invest Coming Soon

Bankman-Fried told the jury that in July 2022, he confronted Caroline Ellison about risks that Alameda was taking. Ellison started crying, he said. He said that she told him that Alameda should have hedged, and perhaps not made some venture investments.
Stock in Tesla and other auto makers, was dropping early Monday. ON Semi (ticker: ON) reported its third-quarter financial results, with sales of $2.18 billion, compared with the $2.15 billion analysts had expected. The problem is that management said fourth-quarter sales will be about $2 billion, falling short of the $2.2 billion Wall Street had penciled in.
Panasonic said its production suffered from slowing uptake for high-end EVs in North America, echoing Tesla CEO Elon Musk's comments from earlier this month that higher-for-longer borrowing costs would take a toll on vehicle demand. "Panasonic's warning of soft demand for Tesla's Model S and Model X cars has many concerned that global economic outlook could be in worse-shape than initially believed," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. Earlier on Monday, General Motors reached a tentative deal with the United Auto Workers union, following deals by Ford Motor and Chrysler-owner Stellantis, and potentially putting an end to disruptions that some analysts had said could have given Tesla an edge.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett is no stranger to missed opportunities, but one that particularly stings is his decision not to invest in Amazon.com Inc. during its early days. "I blew it," Buffett has said about passing on the online retail giant not once but twice. In 1994, when Amazon was just getting started, Buffett decided against investing in what was then just an online bookstore. The same happened in 1997 when Amazon went public. At that time, even Wall Street wa
Albemarle (ALB) is likely to have benefited from higher lithium volumes and its cost-reduction actions in Q3 amid demand headwinds in specialties.
Shares of Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals fell as much as 24.1% on Monday after the Panama government said it will hold a referendum whether to scrap a mining contract that was awarded to the company earlier this month. Following protests by thousands of people who oppose the open pit mine of First Quantum at Cobre Panama, President Laurentino Cortizo said on Sunday the government would hold a referendum on Dec.17 and the decision would be binding. Panama's government and the miner had agreed on a contract which would guarantee the Central American nation an annual income of $375 million while allowing First Quantum's local unit to operate the Cobre Panama project, an open-pit copper mine, for at least 20 years.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nikola's (NKLA) third-quarter 2023 loss per share and revenues are pegged at 15 cents and $15.52 million, respectively.
Devon Energy, Marathon Oil, Everest Group, Stride and American Woodmark are part of the Zacks Screen of the Week article.
Can a nursing home seize your savings? What if your money is in a trust or a Roth IRA? For married and single retirees alike, these are important questions with nuanced answers. First for the good news: A nursing home cannot simply take your retirement accounts or savings. Short of legal action due to an […] The post Can a Nursing Home Take Our Assets? We Have a $500k IRA and a Trust to Protect Us appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
Axcelis' (ACLS) third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from increased demand for Purion suite of products.
As customer withdrawals surged, former FTX engineering director Nishad Singh asked Bankman-Fried for help, both with some outstanding personal loans and letting other employees know he wasn’t responsible for the crisis. Bankman-Fried told the jury that he wanted to help his longtime friend, and said that assuming the company made it through the crisis, he would do what he could to help Singh’s personal finances.
The head of self-driving auto technologies firm Mobileye and one of Israel's leading businessmen, Amnon Shashua, on Sunday urged the immediate ouster of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government. Shashua, in a high-profile public rebuke from Israel's private sector, said Netanyahu's government was guilty of "failures, dissonance and incompetence" since Hamas gunmen crossed from Gaza in a deadly rampage of southern Israeli towns on Oct. 7.
Jordan Belfort, known for his best-selling book, "The Wolf of Wall Street," shares some simple investing advice to build a large retirement nest egg.
The headline numbers for Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.
ON Semiconductor posted third-quarter earnings and revenue better than Wall Street estimates, but provided fourth-quarter guidance below expectations. The chip maker cited a deteriorating demand from its automotive and industrials customers, pushing its stock price lower. ON Semiconductor (ticker: ON) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.39 a share on revenue of $2.18 billion.
What will the 2024 housing market bring? We asked the experts.
Merger mania swept the beleaguered real-estate sector on Monday with the announcement of two multi-billion dollar deals. San Diego's **Realty Income** ([O](https://www.wsj.com/market-data/quotes/O)) agreed to buy Dallas-based **Spirit Realty Capital** ([SRC](https://www.
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Tesla stock has plunged falling weak earnings and Elon Musk warnings. BYD is eyeing a buy point amid booming profit.
Lenders have a proposition for home buyers who can’t stomach an 8% mortgage rate: Buy now, and refinance later for free. Lenders are making these offers because the market for mortgages cratered as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to two-decade highs to tame inflation. As those buyers who have had to put their signature down the 50-plus times it takes to get a home loan know, nothing about mortgages is ever simple.